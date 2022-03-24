Windsor police lay charges in child pornography investigation

Windsor police have charged a 49-year-old man following a months-long investigation into the suspected possession of child pornography.

The Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit launched an investigation in January after receiving information that a person may have been involved in online child pornography offences.

Investigators were granted a search warrant for a residence in the 1000 block of Ouellette Avenue where they located and seized items of “evidentiary value.”

Police say a suspect was then identified.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers found and arrested the suspect without incident.

Police have charged Windsor resident Donald Avery with the following:

two counts of Possess Child Pornography

Access Child Pornography

Transmit Child Pornography

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4896, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com