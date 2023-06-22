Windsor police look ahead to Ford fireworks

Looking ahead to Monday and the annual Ford International Fireworks Show, Windsor police are making a special request.

All families attending the show along the riverfront are being asked to take photo of their kids at the beginning of the event, in the same clothes they’re wearing that night.

Police say this will ensure you can provide officers with a recent and accurate photo if they are separated during the evening.

Many streets will have restricted access to the downtown area beginning at 6 p.m. on Monday.