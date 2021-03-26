Windsor police looking into lawfulness of officers’ actions after dog shot in backyard

Windsor’s chief of police says the service is deeply sorry after a dog was fatally shot last week by police.

Pam Mizuno said she's been in touch with the dog's owner, Diane Scott, to apologize.

"It's never a good outcome when force is used on a person or on an animal and unfortunately sometimes it's necessary,” said Mizuno. “When an officer's in imminent danger it's the option that a police officer has to use, and I understand our officer was forced to make this split second decision."

Mizuno told the police services board Thursday afternoon that an internal investigation is ongoing looking into the lawfulness of the actions of the officers involved.