Windsor police looking to identify four suspects


Windsor police are hoping the public can help identify four suspects following a string of thefts.

According to police, all of the people seen in the above photo have been caught on camera stealing from various locations in Windsor.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-255-6700, extension 4000.

You can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).

