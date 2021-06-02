Windsor police Major Crime Unit investigates stabbing on Sandwich Street

Windsor police are seeking information from the public after a stabbing on Wednesday sent one man to the hospital.

Police responded to the report around 1:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Sandwich Street where they found a 23-year-old man. He was immediately transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Major Crime Unit is now actively investigating and is hoping for information from the public that could assist.

Police are asking anyone in the area of the 3600 block of Sandwich Street with surveillance cameras to check their footage for possible evidence.

Those in the area are asked to review their footage, looking for any suspicious people or vehicles before or after the time of the stabbing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (After Hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com