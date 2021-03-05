The Windsor police major crime unit is asking for the public’s assistance locating a missing man.

Police say 25-year-old Windsor man Oyebode Oyenuga was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 2 in Windsor driving a 2015 white BMW, license plate CRNW931.

Oyenuga is described as dark skinned Black, between 5'11" to 6'0", about 260 lbs. with a stocky build.

The major crime unit is actively investigating and police say they are concerned for his safety.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com