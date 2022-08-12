2 people arrested after officers seize estimated $54K in illicit drugs
Windsor police have arrested two people after seizing a “large quantity of illicit drugs,” officers said Friday.
The DIGS Unit (drugs and guns unit) for the Windsor Police Service launched an investigation into the trafficking of illicit drugs in July 2022, leading to a residence and two suspects being spotlighted for potential involvement.
A search warrant was granted for said residence in the 1900 block of College Avenue near Bridge Avenue.
Police said a search warrant was executed Wednesday, resulting in both suspects being found and arrested without incident.
“Also located inside the residence was a quantity of crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl (green, blue, pink, purple, coral), and cocaine,” police said in a statement, adding the drugs’ estimated street value is $54,390.
A 44-year-old man and 45-year-old woman, both from Windsor, have been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
The male suspect was also charged with failing to comply with a release order.
