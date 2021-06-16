Windsor police make arrest, continue to investigate east end homicide

Windsor police are investigating a homicide after a London, Ont. man was killed and another injured when an altercation in the city’s east end turned violent.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a possible fight.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening stab wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have identified the victim as a London, Ont. resident.

A second victim, a male youth, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they identified a suspect and around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday, he was found in the area of Esplanade Drive and Sherway Drive. He was arrested without incident.

Police say the victims and suspect were known to each other, and an interaction between the three turned violent — resulting in the murder.

The Forensic Identification Unit attended and processed the scene.

Police have arrested Harpreet Majhail, 36, of Windsor who is now facing the charges of first degree murder, uttering a death threat, and assault with a weapon.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is looking for any related information. Police are also requesting anyone in the area with surveillance to check their footage for possible evidence.

Police say while the incident took place at around 10:30 p.m., officers are asking footage to be reviewed from 9 p.m.as the victims are believed to have arrived in the area around that time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com