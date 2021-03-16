Windsor police have arrested three people following an investigation into a series of catalytic converter thefts.

Police say the Property Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving reports of the thefts from vehicles in January. Investigators were able to identify a vehicle and multiple suspects.

Officers saw a rental truck on Thursday driving in Windsor associated with one of the suspects.

Police say the truck was seen in the 4000 block of Sandwich Street where it was later confirmed that a catalytic converter had been taken from a vehicle in that area.

The truck was later observed entering a parking lot in the 1800 block of Huron Church Road when a male exited the truck and was seen going underneath another parked vehicle.

Officers arrested the man without incident for attempted theft.

Police say two women were also inside the rental truck at the time and were arrested without incident.

Nicholas Pomainville, 39, of Windsor has been charged with:

Theft under $5000 - nine counts

Mischief under $5000 - 13 counts

Break and Enter

Attempt theft under $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime - four counts

Fail to comply with release order - three counts

Breach of probation - three counts

Nicole Lacroix, 35 and Lisa Theoret, 38, both of Windsor have been charged with four counts of possession of property obtained by crime. Lacroix is facing an additional charge of failing to comply with a release order.

“We want to remind the public that any suspicious activity should be reported to police immediately,” a Windsor Police Service news release says. “To prevent any vehicle related thefts, park in a garage if one is available, otherwise park in a well-lit area.”

Anyone who may have been a victim of a catalytic converter theft and has not reported is asked to do so.

Those with information are asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.