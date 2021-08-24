Windsor police make arrest in Huron Church business robbery

A man who allegedly robbed a store while brandishing a knife before fleeing the scene has been arrested, Windsor police say.

A 21-year-old man was charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in the 2200 block of Huron Church Road on Aug. 2 around 3:55 a.m.

A suspect was said to have entered the business and demanded money while displaying a knife. There were no physical injuries reported from the incident.

Since then, police had been actively investigating and reached out to the public to help identify a suspect through surveillance photos.

Police reported on Tuesday the suspect had been arrested and thanked the public for their assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com