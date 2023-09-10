iHeartRadio

Windsor police nab stunt driver travelling nearly double the speed limit


Windsor police nabbed a stunt driver travelling 113 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Huron Church Road on Sept. 8, 2023. (Source: Windsor Police Service/X)

A Windsor driver will be without a licence for one month after police stopped them allegedly travelling nearly double the speed limit last week.

According to the Windsor Police Service, on Sept. 8 the Traffic Enforcement Unit stopped a vehicle in the 2100-block of Huron Church Road. 

Police said the driver was clocked in at 113 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone.

The driver was issued a 30-day licence suspension and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days. 

12