Windsor police offer tips for staying safe when buying and selling items online

Digital marketplaces are bringing the idea of shopping local to a whole new level.

Windsor police are reminding residents to take caution when meeting with others to buy or sell online items after numerous incidents in the city.

Police have released a list of tips to ensure you’re kept safe when exchanging items.

Windsor police recommend:

  • Always meet at a public place
  • Bring someone with you
  • Find a location with security cameras for added security
  • Meet during the day
  • Follow your instincts
  • Inspect the item before handing money over
  • Inspect money as it could be counterfeit
  • Don’t bring large amounts of money with you

Police say if something is “too good to be true,” it probably is and to trust your instincts.

