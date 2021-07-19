Windsor Police officer allegedly assaulted, man charged
A Windsor man is facing multiple charges after a Windsor Police officer was allegedly assaulted.
Police say the attempted theft of a motorcycle occurred in the 3100 block of Russell St.
The suspect fled the scene when he was confronted by a witness.
Officials then responded to the call near Wyandotte St. and Randolph Ave. at 7:40 a.m. Sunday.
The police were able to obtain the suspect's description and his direction of travel.
Shortly before 8:00 a.m., a patrol officer located the suspect in the area of University Ave. W. and Josephine Ave..
When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, he pulled away from the officer and struck the officer with a closed fist.
The suspect resisted arrest before he was subsequently controlled by additional officers on scene.
As a result of the incident, the officer and the suspect sustained minor injuries.
John Hewitson, 53, of Windsor, has been charged with theft over $5000, assaulting a peace Officer and obstructing/resisting a peace officer.
The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident.
-
18-year-old joining Blue Origin's 1st passenger spaceflightAn 18-year-old is about to become the youngest person in space, rocketing away with an aviation pioneer who will become the oldest at age 82.
-
U.K. opts not to vaccinate most under-18s against COVID-19The British government has decided not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more safety data on the vaccines become available.
-
Calgary man killed in motorcycle crash near Turner Valley, Alta.A Calgary man killed in a motorcycle crash on Friday is being remembered by friends as "one of the kindest, most caring and generous," people they knew.
-
Too many Toronto pot shops? Why some owners are looking to bailThere are 859 cannabis stores open in Ontario today, 267 of which are located in Toronto according to the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, the regulatory body that oversees legal pot shops in the province.
-
2 charged after vehicle search yields suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and quantity of cashTwo residents of Stoney Nakoda First Nation face charges after a search of a vehicle by members of the Cochrane RCMP yielded a quantity of suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl and cash.
-
Outbreak declared at B.C. long-term care facility as visitation rules relaxedHealth officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home in Maple Ridge, B.C., after three residents tested positive for the disease.
-
Coun. Riley Brockington offers to drive constituents to get first vaccine doseRiley Brockington tweeted an offer to personally drive any constituents of River Ward who had not received a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to and from their appointments.
-
New Grande Prairie hospital to be open before 2022: ShandroAfter years of delays, Grande Prairie residents are said to be just months away from having a new hospital.
-
Western University to require double-dose of COVID-19 vaccine to live in residenceWestern University says it is leading the way in Canada when it comes to student safety in on-campus residences, officials say.