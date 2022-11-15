Windsor police officer gets Award of Valour for pulling man from burning vehicle
Windsor police are honouring an officer who pulled man from burning vehicle while off duty.
Const. BJ Wiley earned the service’s 2022 Award of Valour. The award is bestowed to a member who demonstrates remarkable courage in the face of great danger and risk to personal safety while on or off duty.
On June 12, 2021, Wiley was off duty and driving to lunch with his family when he spotted a vehicle on fire stopped at an intersection. Inside the car was an elderly driver who was panicking and unable to get out.
Police say without hesitation, Wiley ran to the burning vehicle, pulled the man out and dragged him to safety. Less than 60 seconds later, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames.
“His bravery on that day was remarkable – and truly exemplifies the service’s core values,” said a social media post from police.
Congrats to Windsor Police Cst. BJ Wiley on winning the Service’s 2022 Award of Valour. The award is bestowed to a member who demonstrates remarkable courage in the face of great danger and risk to personal safety while on or off duty. #HonourInService (1/3) pic.twitter.com/wLmezC1oX8— Windsor Police (@WindsorPolice) November 14, 2022
-
Three new Windsor city councillors to be sworn in for new termThe work begins Tuesday for three new Windsor city councillors who won tight election-night races to represent their wards around the council table.
-
Attempted murder suspect sought by Calgary policeThe victim told had been assaulted and shot at.
-
'We've had severe injuries': Cape Breton care home staff rally against workplace violenceFront-line staff and union supporters demonstrated Tuesday outside Breton Ability Centre in Sydney River, N.S.
-
Drug shortages worsen across Canada, extend beyond kids' pain and fever medsDrugstore shortages in Canada are now extending beyond children's pain and fever medication into other over-the-counter and prescription drugs as supply problems worsen across the country.
-
Former paramedic sentenced for voyeurismA former Middlesex-London paramedic was sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of voyeurism involving four female victims.
-
Here's when you can expect your phone to sound during Wednesday's Alert Ready testA nationwide test of Alert Ready, Canada’s national public alerting system, will take place Wednesday.
-
'It's still sinking in': First-time Winnipeg author shortlisted for Governor General's Literary AwardsA first-time author’s book of essays detailing her haunting escape from a long-term, abusive relationship has landed her on the shortlist for this year’s Governor General’s Literary Awards.
-
'No plans' by Saskatchewan government to loosen licence requirements for truckersThe Saskatchewan government is seeking to reassure the families of those killed or injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash that it will not be loosening rules for truck driving licences.
-
Council discussing Sean Chu’s future, as mayor says he photographed her personal vehicle licence plateCalgary city council is holding a special meeting regarding Coun. Sean Chu, who was scheduled to be deputy mayor in December.