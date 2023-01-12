$108,000 drug bust injures Windsor police officer
Windsor police say an officer was injured during an investigation that lead to the seizure of $108,000 in drugs and a loaded firearm.
Earlier this month, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation. On Jan. 9 around 11 a.m., officers attempted to arrest a suspect as he walked in the 200 block of McKay Ave.
Police say when he noticed the officers, the suspect rushed to his vehicle and fled the scene, striking an officer with his car in the process.
The officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
A short time later, the suspect was located and arrested at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers seized:
• A Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol with a 20-round magazine
- 346 grams of crystal methamphetamine
- 253 grams of fentanyl
- 246 grams of cocaine
- 114 grams of an unknown substance (to be tested)
- $2,790 in cash
As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Osayonamen Osamuyi, of Toronto, was charged with the following:
- Possession of a scheduled substance for trafficking
- Possession of a loaded firearm
- Unsafe storage of a firearm
- Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm
- Possession of a prohibited device
- Occupying motor vehicle with a firearm
- Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon
- Escaping lawful custody
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Leaving the scene of an accident
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.