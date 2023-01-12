$108,000 drug bust injures Windsor police officer

Windsor police say an officer was injured during an investigation that lead to the seizure of $108,000 in drugs and a loaded firearm.

Earlier this month, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation into a suspected drug trafficking operation. On Jan. 9 around 11 a.m., officers attempted to arrest a suspect as he walked in the 200 block of McKay Ave.

Police say when he noticed the officers, the suspect rushed to his vehicle and fled the scene, striking an officer with his car in the process.

The officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

A short time later, the suspect was located and arrested at a residence in the 400 block of Mill Street. During a search of the suspect’s vehicle, officers seized:

• A Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol with a 20-round magazine

346 grams of crystal methamphetamine

253 grams of fentanyl

246 grams of cocaine

114 grams of an unknown substance (to be tested)

$2,790 in cash

As a result of the investigation, 22-year-old Osayonamen Osamuyi, of Toronto, was charged with the following:

Possession of a scheduled substance for trafficking

Possession of a loaded firearm

Unsafe storage of a firearm

Possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm

Possession of a prohibited device

Occupying motor vehicle with a firearm

Assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Escaping lawful custody

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

Leaving the scene of an accident

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.