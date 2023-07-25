Windsor police officer recognized for bravery after fiery Amherstburg crash
Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire is recognizing an officer’s brave efforts in saving a person’s life after a fiery crash in Amherstburg.
Sgt. Matt Capel-Cure was honoured with a Chief’s Recognition Coin on Monday.
On June 3, Capel-Cure, a member of our Amherstburg Detachment, arrived on the scene of an incident where a vehicle had struck a house’s gas line, resulting in both the house and vehicle catching fire.
Police say after seeing a man lying on the ground between the house and vehicle, Capel-Cure helped to drag the individual to a place of safety.
“Sgt. Capel-Cure’s swift and decisive actions in rescuing the male driver demonstrated his exceptional courage, dedication, and commitment to the well-being of others,” said a social media post from police.
The driver was taken to hospital with severe burns. Fortunately, nobody was present in the house at the time, as the family was away on vacation.
