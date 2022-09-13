Windsor police officer testifies on day two of Mahoney inquest

A coroner’s inquest into the shooting death of Matthew Mahoney heard testimony from a Windsor police officer Tuesday who said the incident was beyond non-lethal means.

Officer Andre Marentette testified he attended a call downtown thinking Mahoney was someone he had spoken with earlier in the morning while on duty.

He arrived on scene to discover he did not know the man. Marentette recounted getting out of his police car on Ouellette Avenue at Wyandotte Street to try and have a conversation with Mahoney who he says looked over and smirked.

“He was evasive,” he said. “I didn’t know what his intentions were if he had any at all.”

“Flags start to come up as some of these indicators come through and they just elevate our senses a bit more,” said Marentette, who didn’t feel Mahoney was a threat at this point.

The situation progressed to Dufferin Place where another officer, Const. John Paul Karam became involved.

Video shows Mahoney advancing towards Karam, in what Marentette calls an aggressive manner.

Marentette testified Mahoney was wielding a knife at Karam in a figure-8 motion at face level and was actively stabbing at Karam, who he fell to the ground while trying to back away ending up in a seated position against a four-foot wall.

He says he considered the various ways Mahoney was engaged by police including Karam’s unsuccessful attempt at using a taser. Marentette felt in the moment he did not have time to discover Mahoney’s background and mental health issues, testifying all he saw was an aggressive person trying to kill another person.

Marentette said he fired four shots at Mahoney. The first, Marentette testified, was to save Karam’s life.

Marentette says he verbally warned Mahoney, who had turned and began approaching the officer with the knife, before firing a second shot in an attempt to incapacitate the threat. Mahoney continued to advance towards Marentette and dropped to the ground after the third and fourth shots.

“I’ve taken an oath to protect the people from any harm,” Marentette said before emotion set in. “People rely on us to help them when they’re in need whether it be another police officer or member of the public. I have a duty to fulfill.”

Mahoney’s brother Michael was given time to ask questions and started by telling the inquest he didn't feel any animosity towards the officers involved.

When questioned about de-escalation training Marentette told Michael Mahoney it is part of the police curriculum.

Marentette added he doesn't have martial arts training and wasn't about to have hand to hand combat to try and disarm Mahoney.

At one point he told the inquest, "Unfortunately, in order to save a life I had to take a life that day."

Marentette was shaken and asked for a break in the proceedings.

Constable Karam is expected to testify Wednesday.