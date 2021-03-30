Windsor police officer won’t be charged after man fractures spine: SIU

An investigation by the Ontario Special Investigation Unit has determined a Windsor police officer did not commit a criminal offence after a man had a fractured spine.

The SIU report says a 39-year-old man was involved in an aborted police pursuit and two motor vehicle collisions in Windsor On Dec. 2, 2020.

The man was arrested and subsequently placed in a prisoner transport vehicle to be taken to the detention unit.

While en route, police say the man lost consciousness and fell from the bench. The report says they officer stopped, checked on the man, and the decision was made to take the man to hospital.

At hospital, the man was diagnosed with a compression fraction of the spine.

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined there are no reasonable grounds to believe that an officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the man’s arrest and injury.