Windsor police officers, 911 operators receive commendation for harrowing rescue

Officers with the Windsor Police Service as well as several 9-1-1 operators are being commended for their role in locating and rescuing a women allegedly being held against her will in a house on the city’s west side.

In June 2022, officers were dispatched to a neighbourhood just west of downtown Windsor to check on the well-being of a woman after concerned family members in Elliott Lake, Ont. contacted police.

The female victim had texted and called family throughout the night asking that someone come and get her, saying she was being held against her will, according to acting Windsor Police Chief Jason Bellaire.

“She was in a state of despair, crying and indicating she had been assaulted multiples times to the point of unconsciousness," acting Chief Bellaire told reporters following the monthly police services board meeting.

But police did not have an address for the call and needed to initiate a search. Following an extensive investigation, which involved narrowing the focus of the search to a specific geographical area, officers were able to focus in on an area in the city's west-end, bounded by College Avenue to the north, Tecumseh Road to the south, Wellington Avenue to the west and Crawford Avenue to the east.

Using searches of MTO records, social media profiles and GPS locators, officers examined multiple locations, buildings, and vehicles before narrowing down the search to a 150-foot radius.

Officers canvassed the entire street and began knocking on doors and checking cars but were still largely unsuccessful until one officer was finally able to make contact with the victim on her cellphone, recounts Chief Bellaire.

"He could hear a male voice in the background and the officer was able to get the victim to describe what she saw when she looked out the window," he said. "Interestingly, while the victim was describing what she could see, the officer realized she was describing the police cruiser that was next to the officer."

The victim waved her arm out the window to alert officers, who then entered the home, according to Bellaire.

A man was later arrested and charged with choking, threats, forcible confinement and two counts of assault with a weapon.

That case is now before the courts and police are not releasing any further information to protect the identity of the victim.

In total, 10 officers and four 911 communicators have been recognized with a Divisional Commendation for their role in the rescue, as detailed during Thursday's Windsor Police Services Board meeting.

Acting Chief Bellaire is thanking the involved parties, saying they provide invaluable service to the community.

"Their determination, their tenacity on successfully and safely rescuing this female, we can't speak to it enough," Bellaire said. "Their professionalism in policing and teamwork prevented further victimization to this woman. It's a benefit to the community that we have these people working with us."

The citation that was included in the Nov. 3 report to the Windsor Police Services Board states:

Sgt. Darius Goze, Const. Stephanie Birch, Const. Wayne Bridge, Const. Trevor Snyder, Const. Brent Glavin, Const. Kyle Shaw, Const. Ashley Harris, Const. Daniel Zelaney, Const. Jason Brisco, Const. Steven Tucker, and 911 Communicators Nick Kigar, Hillary Severin, Erica Nohra and Sarah Brush.

“The teamwork prevented further victimization to this particular woman and it’s a benefit to the community that we have these people working with us. They did a great job,” said Bellaire.

-With files from AM800’s Rusty Thompson