Windsor police presence on Drouillard Road

A police presence in the area of Drouillard Road and Reginald Street could be seen Tuesday morning due to an active investigation.

Few details surrounding the investigation are known at this time.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

Police presence in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road in relation to an active investigation. No threat to public safety. No further information at this time.

Case #22-20953 pic.twitter.com/en74TsTrWy