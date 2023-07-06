Windsor police raid magic mushroom dispensary

Windsor police conducted a raid of a magic mushroom dispensary Thursday afternoon, nearly a week after it popped up downtown.

Undercover officers were on scene around 1 p.m. as part of the search warrant execution at the Ouellette Avenue shop.

FunGuyz, sprouted last week and is currently occupying the former space of Roti Bowl & Soul. Magic mushrooms are only legal in Canada with a prescription, which FunGuyz does not require.

"Since then we’ve heard numerous complaints and concerns from community members about the store selling products containing the psilocybin, or magic mushrooms,” Const. Adam Young said.

Co-Owner Edgars Gorbans told CTV News in an interview Tuesday, its other 10 locations are constantly raided by police.

Officers were seen leaving the dispensary with bags full of product Thursday. The business was shutdown as a result.

During their raid, police seized 1,120 psilocybin capsules, 184 grams of dried psilocybin mushrooms as well as various amounts of psilocybin-infused products. In addition, $5,535 in Canadian currency was also confiscated.

One person, a 21-year-old employee who was on scene at the time, has been charged with possession of a substance for the purposes of trafficking.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service DIGS Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4361.

-- With files from CTV Windsor's Ricardo Veneza