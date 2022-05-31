Windsor police receive more than 100 noise complaints first month into anti-noise campaign
Nearly one month after launching an anti-noise campaign, Windsor police say they have received more than 100 complaints through the new online reporting system.
Police say the complaints have been from citizens in both Windsor and Amherstburg.
The online reporting system for noise complaints was launched on May 2. The campaign will run until Sept. 5 and while police say it started with an “education mindset through social media” officers have since been out in identified problem areas looking for stunt driving, improper mufflers and unnecessary noise.
“As we head into the summer months, the Windsor Police Service would like to remind the public to be courteous to their neighbours by keeping the noise down,” police said in a news release.
Police are reminding residents to use the online reporting option, but in events of a live loud party, family or domestic disputes or yelling report to police immediately by calling 519-258-6111.
If the noise is believed to be linked to suspected violence, call 9-1-1.
