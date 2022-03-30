Windsor police recover stolen vehicle, seize drugs, pellet gun and tear gas
Careless parking has led to multiple charges for two Windsor residents after patrol officers came across a stolen pickup truck in a no parking zone.
Windsor police say officers in the 1900 block of College Avenue around 9 p.m. Tuesday observed the green 1998 Dodge Ram.
Investigation found the truck was previously reported stolen.
Officers approached the truck and arrested the two occupants without incident.
As a result of their arrests, police founds drugs, a pellet gun (resembling a semiautomatic pistol) and tear gas on the suspects.
Ashley Lee, 39, of Windsor is facing the following charges:
- Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000
- two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl and cocaine)
While Derrick Labelle, 35, also of Windsor has been charged with:
- Possession of Stolen Property Under $5,000
- Possession of a Controlled Substance (fentanyl)
- Possess Prohibited weapon
- six counts Possess Firearm, Etc., While Prohibited
- six counts of Fail to Comply with Release Order
- two counts of Carry Concealed Weapon
- two counts of Breach of Probation
Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com