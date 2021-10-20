Windsor police release additional photos of vehicle of interest in hit and run investigation

Windsor police believe they are looking for a black Chevrolet Equinox in connection with a fatal hit and run investigation after further images were obtained by Major Crime investigators.

Police say a pedestrian was found on the road in the 700 block of Janette Avenue on Friday with life-threatening injuries and pronounced deceased at hospital.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit has released photos of two vehicles of interest related to this investigation and obtained further images of “Vehicle 1” which is believed to be a black Chevrolet Equinox, 2005 to 2009 (first generation).

Through investigation, police believe that the incident occurred between 6:45 a.m. and 7:15 a.m., and the involved vehicle was travelling southbound in the 700 block of Janette Avenue.

Police say the Equinox was last seen travelling eastbound on Giles Boulevard from Janette Ave. following the collision.

There is likely damage to the involved vehicle as a result of the incident, police say.

Investigators are using anyone who recognizes the vehicle to contact police and are also requesting the driver of the vehicle to contact police.

Police are asking anyone including residents and business owners who were in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cam footage for anything that may assist in the investigation.