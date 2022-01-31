Windsor police release new details regarding missing 38-year-old woman

Windsor police have identified a vehicle a missing 38-year-old woman may have been in.

Melissa Groleau was reported missing last Wednesday.

Police say she may have been in a silver Cadillac shown in photos police shared to Twitter on Monday.

UPDATE: Missing may be in a Cadillac pictured below. Will likely still have damage. It's a 2005, 4 door, with ON licence plates CPRH 893. She was last seen on Dec. 29th in Windsor. Please call police immediately if her or the vehicle are located. Call us or @CStoppers with info https://t.co/yFE7WFSfmt pic.twitter.com/CliXIirxnZ

The car will likely still have damage.

It is a 2005, four-door with Ontario licence plates CPRH 893.

Police say Grouleau was last seen in Windsor on Dec. 29.

On Thursday, Jan. 27 it was reported she was located, but police determined the person was not her and she is still considered missing.

Police are asking anyone who locate her or the vehicle to immediately call police or CrimeStoppers with information.