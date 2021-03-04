Windsor police continue to seek information on the whereabouts of a suspect wanted for attempted murder who police say is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

The Major Crime Unit is investigating an attempted murder after shots were fired on Downing Street Saturday, Feb. 27.

Police have obtained a surveillance image of the wanted suspect which were captured before the shooting. The photos show distinct tattoos on the man's left hand.

Officers arrived on scene in the 3000 block around 7 a.m. and found a vehicle with damage consistent with being struck by a discharged shotgun. Police say the victim was also located and did not sustain injuries during the incident.

Through investigation, officers determined the victim was driving a vehicle in the area when two suspects inside another vehicle fired shots toward the victim and fled the area.

Police have already arrested Nathaniel Krug, 21 of Windsor who has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to the public.

Officers are still searching for Robert Labrecque, a 20-year-old male from Windsor, who is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon (firearm) dangerous to the public peace.

Labrecque is described as a white male, 20 years old, approximately 5'5", around 130 lbs., slender build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Police remind the public to immediately call 911 if he is seen as he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com