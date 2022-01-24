Windsor police remind residents to be safe driving in the snow

With more snowfall on Monday, Windsor police are reminding residents to drive according to the weather and keep their vehicles visible.

Police are asking drivers to take the time to thoroughly clean snow off your vehicle before heading out.

This includes cleaning all windows for a 360 view, lights, licence plates, mirrors and the roof.

Officers are reminding drivers to drive according to road conditions and “if you see snow, go slow.”

Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the region on Monday due to snow and possible reduced visibility.

The snow is expected to continue through the evening and dissipate after midnight.

With #snow❄️ expected throughout today, we want to remind drivers to take the time to clean snow off your vehicle completely before heading out. This includes, windows, lights, licence plates, mirrors and the roof. Always drive to the road conditions!#SeeSnowGoSlow #drivesafe pic.twitter.com/bHDz3R9fsC