Windsor police renew calls to help find murder suspect Malique Calloo

Windsor police are still searching for a suspect wanted in a fatal shooting last fall.

Malique Calloo, who was 26 at the time, is wanted for the first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, 24, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

Police released a new photo of Calloo on Thursday.

We continue to search for Malique Calloo, the suspect in a fatal shooting that happened in Nov. 2022.



Calloo is a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs 245 lbs. He should be considered armed and dangerous.



Contact WPS or @CStoppers with info. pic.twitter.com/HMDnQFef8M

Calloo is described as a black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” and weighs 245 lbs. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $6,000 is available for information leading to his arrest. Police say anyone who helps Calloo evade arrest can be charged with accessory to murder, which carries a possible sentence of life imprisonment.

Anyone with information on Calloo’s whereabouts should contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.