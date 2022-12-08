Windsor police request public assistance in sexual assault investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals after a woman was sexually assaulted on Wednesday.
According to a press release from the Windsor Police Service, on Dec. 7 the Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation into a firearms-related call at a residence located in the 900 block of Parent Avenue.
During the investigation, police learned an adult woman had been allegedly assaulted and sexually assaulted at the same residence.
The victim was treated at hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The Major Crimes Unit has since identified a total of four suspects.
Devon Cain, 28 of Windsor is wanted for the following offences for his alleged involvement:
- Sexual assault
- Two (2) counts of assault with a weapon
- Forcible confinement
- Robbery
- Possession of a prohibited weapon
Kathryn Muise, 55, of Windsor is wanted for the following offences for her alleged involvement:
- Extortion
- Forcible confinement
- Uttering threats
Windsor police said two other suspects have been arrested. A 33-year-old man from Windsor is charged with multiple persons and firearm offences, while a 27-year-old woman from Windsor is charged with forcible confinement.
Windsor police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cain or Muise to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS)