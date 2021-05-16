Windsor police respond to downtown crash involving motorcycle

Windsor police were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision involving a motorcycle Saturday night.

Officers had the intersection of Ouellette and University Avenues taped off around 11 p.m. to hold the scene.

Police reported minor injuries as a result of the crash.

It is unknown at this time if any charges will be laid.

.@WindsorPolice Units are on scene at Ouellette Ave & University Ave for a 2 vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Police have taped off the area to secure the scene. Expect delays in the downtown core pic.twitter.com/6LL3zHebFZ