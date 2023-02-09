Windsor police reveal identity of murderer in 1971 cold case

Windsor police are publicly identifying the man responsible the murder of a six-year-old girl over 50 years ago.

Police say Frank Arthur Hall, then 22 years old, was the person who killed Ljubica Topic in 1971.

“Through relentless investigative work and advances in forensic technology, our Major Crimes Unit solved the decades-old mystery in 2019,” said a news release from police. “Now, following an internal review of the case, we are confirming that Frank Arthur Hall, then 22 years old, was the person who committed the horrific homicide.”

Topic was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered on May 14, 1971. Police say she had been playing outside her family's home on Drouillard Road when a stranger lured her away with the promise of money. She was later found, deceased, near an alley one kilometre away.

At the time of the murder, Hall lived in the 1800 block of Drouillard Road, which was less than two kilometres down the street from the Topic family’s residence. Police say DNA evidence was crucial in establishing Hall as the person who murdered Ljubica Topic.

Hall later moved from Windsor to Edmonton, Alberta, where he remained until his death at the age of 70 in February 2019.

Windsor police initially declined to name Hall as the individual who murdered Topic, citing the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, but police say the new leadership team reexamined and ultimately overturned the decision.

“We are committed to operating with full transparency and serving the interests of the people of Windsor and Amherstburg,” said Police Chief Jason Bellaire. “We hope this decision meets the public’s need for knowledge and offers the opportunity for members of the community to provide further information that may assist with other investigations.”

Moving forward, police say all such cases will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis for public awareness.

In 2022, the Major Crimes Unit was presented with the Ontario Homicide Investigators Association’s Lynda Shaw Memorial Award for their work in solving the homicide.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-250-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.