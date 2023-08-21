Windsor police say Ford City house fire 'set intentionally'

Windsor police have launched an arson investigation into a house fire at a Ford City duplex over the weekend that left one person displaced.

Police and fire crews responded to the blaze at a home in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

While no one was injured, police say the unit sustained an estimated $30,000 in damages.

An investigator determined the fire originated in multiple areas in one unit of the duplex.

Members of the Windsor Police Service Arson Unit were called to the scene and determined the blaze was intentionally set.

Investigators are urging nearby residents to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com