Windsor police say stranger did not commit sexual assault in Walkerville park
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The Windsor police Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate an alleged sexual assault at a Walkerville park earlier this month.
Officers responded to the call involving a female youth around 10 p.m. Saturday, June 3. Police say the victim was at a park in the 1000 block of Ypres Avenue when she was approached by a strange man. After a brief conversation, police say it was reported the man sexually assaulted her and stole several of her possessions.
After further investigation, police have determined a stranger did not commit the sexual assault, officers said in an update Tuesday.
Police say the public is not at risk and the investigation continues.
-
Therapeutic blankets created and designed for local hospital patientsA group of fashion design students have created 25 fidget blankets to help senior patients keep busy while in the hospital — but what’s a fidget blanket?
-
Sarnia resident facing drug trafficking chargesPolice said the suspect individual was already on house arrest from a previous drug trafficking investigation.
-
Canada says it won't deport international students who are victims of immigration fraudDozens of international students from India who unknowingly came to Canada under phony admission letters will be spared deportation, says Canada’s Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship (IRCC).
-
Bids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena come in $20M higher than budgetBids to build North Bay's twin-pad arena at the Steve Omischl Sports Complex were released to the public Wednesday afternoon.
-
Time is running out for debates in N.B. legislatureTime is running out to debate Bills in New Brunswick’s legislature on district education councils in the anglophone sector and local governance commission.
-
Poll finds Manitoba NDP holds comfortable lead over Tories ahead of fall electionNew polling data found if an election were held tomorrow, Manitoba would likely have a new government at the helm.
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central locationAn altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
The new project using cameras to learn more about golden eaglesA collaborative project between Manitoba and Kentucky is taking research into golden eagles to new heights.
-
Community group rallies to try and save beach volleyball courtsA Calgary group says it is prepared to dig in and attempt to block a plan to get rid of a pair of outdoor beach volleyball courts in the city.