Windsor police search for missing 57-year-old man
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A 57-year-old Windsor man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, police and his family are concerned for his well-being.
Police are searching for Glen Baltzer who was last seen driving a red, 2011 Ford Ranger truck with plate number 4085 ZK.
He has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and goatee. He was last wearing blue shorts, a dark t-shirt and a blue hat with a white stripe.
