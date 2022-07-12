iHeartRadio

Windsor police search for missing 57-year-old man

Glen Baltzer, 57, was reported missing in Windsor, Ont. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. (Courtesy Windsor Police Service)

A 57-year-old Windsor man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon, police and his family are concerned for his well-being.

Police are searching for Glen Baltzer who was last seen driving a red, 2011 Ford Ranger truck with plate number 4085 ZK.

He has salt and pepper hair, brown eyes and goatee. He was last wearing blue shorts, a dark t-shirt and a blue hat with a white stripe.

