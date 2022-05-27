Windsor police seek help identifying driver after rollover crash
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identify a driver who fled after a rollover crash.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Byng Road for a report of a vehicle that had rolled over On Friday at 3 a.m.
When police arrived, they located a white Toyota Rav 4 with Ontario licence plates CHMT 977 on its roof, in the roadway. Police say the driver had fled the area prior to police arrival.
A parked vehicle was also damaged as a result of the collision.
Through investigation it is believed the vehicle was travelling northbound on Byng Road, struck the parked vehicle and flipped.
It is possible there were also other passengers in the vehicle at the time of the incident that also fled the area.
Anyone in the area with surveillance cameras are asked to review their footage for possible evidence of the vehicle or suspicious persons in the area around the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Regina Public Schools remain offline, cyber attack confirmedCyber security attacks happen every day, and as Regina Public Schools division discovered this week, no one is safe.
-
Matheson loses its OPP detachment, but still has to pay full cost of policingThe Ontario Provincial Police is closing its detachment in the town of Black River-Matheson. The building is approximately 90 years old and is located in Matheson on Railway Street.
-
Lifeguard shortage cuts summer swimming and aquatic programs in LondonOutdoor pools are being prepped to open in July, but this summer will have fewer opportunities for Londoners to take a dip.
-
Aurora couple plans to buy house with $1M lottery prizeAn Aurora couple is making plans to buy a house after winning the lottery.
-
UCP accused of sending warning to Edmonton councillors as EPS funding decision delayedA hotly-controversial decision on whether or not to freeze base funding for police in Edmonton was delayed Friday as fallout from a dispute between the mayor and the provincial justice minister continued to rattle political circles.
-
Search warrant in Orangeville leads to arrest, drug trafficking chargesOfficers in Orangeville say a search warrant resulted in several drug trafficking-related charges and the seizure of roughly $40,000 in cash.
-
Rally at Bingemans for PC leader Doug FordProgressive Conservative leader Doug Ford is expected to attend a campaign rally Friday night at Bingemans in Kitchener.
-
'Now is the time': Premiers urge federal government to talk health-care dollarsThe federal government needs to come to the table to discuss more money for health care, Western Canada's premiers said at their annual meeting.
-
'Grave injustice': SCC ruling could change sentence for Alberta's multiple murderersA southern Alberta man who killed three people, including a two-year-old girl, could have the ability to request a release from jail earlier than his original sentence intended, thanks to a landmark Supreme Court decision Friday.