Windsor police seek identity of alleged fraud suspect

Windsor police are seeking the public’s assistance identifying a suspect in relation to a fraud investigation who allegedly deposited fake cheques at local banks.

Officers launched an investigation in June in relation to multiple fraudulent cheques being deposited at local banking institutions, police say.

Through investigation, it was believed fraudulent identification documents were also used during the incidents.

The Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes Unit is now trying to identify the male suspect in the photo.

The incident happened in Windsor on May 3. Police believe the suspect may have then went to the London area around May 14 or 15.

Police say there is a “strong possibility” the suspect is not from Windsor and may have only been in town a short time.

Anyone who has any information that could help identify the suspect, or may have had dealings with the man is asked to call investigators.

Those with information are asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Financial Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4330, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com