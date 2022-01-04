Windsor police seek identity of break and enter suspect

Windsor police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a break and enter on Ouellette Avenue.

Police say on Thursday, Dec. 30 around 5 p.m. two men entered a business in the 100 block of Ouellette Ave. and stole several items from two separate locations.

Still images of the suspects were captures from surveillance as they fled the area.

Members of the Windsor police’s Problem Oriented Policing (POP) Unit identified one of the suspects from the incident on Saturday. By Sunday around 1 p.m., the suspect was located in the 900 block of Ouellette Ave. where he was arrested without incident.

Police have charged a 40-year-old Waterloo man with two counts of break and enter and commit theft and possession of stolen property.

The second suspect remains outstanding.

Police describe the man as slender, balding, and he was wearing a red jacket, blue jeans, black shoes and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com