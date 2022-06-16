Windsor police seek information after a child was hit by a vehicle while bike-riding

A child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle while riding their bike, Windsor police are investigating.

Police say a child was riding their bike in the area of McNorton Street and Maitland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. when they were hit by a vehicle. The driver initially stopped and spoke to the child as well as other witnesses in the area, but police were never called.

The kid was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the collision. While police say the injuries were not life-threatening, they did suffer injuries and required medical attention.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident, or spoke with the child to contact them. Police are also encouraging the driver of the vehicle to contact police, as it is required by law to report the crash.

The vehicle is described as a dark blue sedan, possibly a Lexus.

For any collision that involves injuries, or where damage to the vehicles or other property likely exceeds $2,000, the drivers are required to report the accident.

Anyone in the area who may have captured this incident on surveillance cameras is asked to check their footage and reach out to the police.

Those with information can contact the Windsor Police Service - Patrol Support Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com