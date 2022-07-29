Windsor police seek information in Erie Street robbery

Windsor police are investigating a robbery at an Erie Street business where two suspects allegedly stole a cash register before fleeing the scene.

Patrol officers responded to the business in the 1200 block of Erie Street East around 6:30 a.m. Thursday after someone called letting police know there was a break-in happening.

Police say they were told two suspects broke into the business and one was seen fleeing the area with a cash register. Officers received a description of the suspects and were able to quickly locate one who was arrested without incident.

A 35-year-old woman is now facing a break and enter charge. She was released with a future court date.

Police were also able to find the cash register a short time after the break in.

Police are still looking for the second suspect who is described as a white man with curly blonde hair. He was wearing a white t-shirt and a bandana. The suspect was last seen running westbound on Erie St. E at Pierre Avenue and then southbound on Pierre Ave.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check their footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Property Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4350, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com