A man was sent to the hospital after being injured in an east end shooting Monday night, Windsor police are investigating.

Police say officers received a report of shots fired and arrived at the scene in the 2500 block of Lauzon Road around 9:45 p.m.

The victim was found in the area and sent to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Forensic Unit also attended and processed the scene.

Police received reports that a light-coloured newer model Chrysler 300, possibly silver or white, was spotted in the area at the time of the shooting.

The Major Crime Unit is investigating and is asking for any information regarding the incident. Police ask those in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com