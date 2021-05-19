Windsor police seek information surrounding assault with a weapon investigation

A man sustained life-threatening injuries following an aggravated assault with a weapon in Windsor Tuesday night, police continue to investigate.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking information regarding an assault with a weapon report in the 500 block of McEwan Avenue around 8 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man with life-threatening injuries who was taken to the hospital.

Police say that the suspects assaulted the man and fled the area in a black Mitsubishi SUV before police arrived. Police later found and seized the vehicle as evidence.

It was reported to police that one of the suspects was in possession of a handgun and a knife at the time of the incident and is considered armed and dangerous.

Police described the suspects as:

Suspect one - male, Black, 25 - 35 years old, short hair, wearing black jeans and a black shirt.

Suspect two- male, Black, 25 - 35 years old, short curly brown hair, 5'8, 150 pounds, wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a satchel style bag.

Police are asking anyone in the area with video surveillance to check their footage for potential evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 or ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com