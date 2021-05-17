Windsor police seek information surrounding home invasion and assault

A Windsor resident ended up in the hospital after being assaulted during a home invasion, police have made two arrests and continue to look for outstanding suspects.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is seeking information regarding the home invasion investigation.

Police say around 12 p.m. Sunday patrol officers responded to the 400 block of Logan Avenue for the report.

Through investigation, police learned four adult suspects allegedly attended the victim's home and assaulted them. Police say two of the suspects were known to the victim.

All four suspects left the area in multiple vehicles.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police say.

Through witness statements and video surveillance, officers were able to identify the involved vehicles, namely a black Range Rover, blue Mercedes and a white Range Rover.

Police say around 10:45 p.m., patrol officers went to a residence in the 2100 block of Dominion Boulevard where two of the four suspects were arrested without incident.

A 28-year-old man and 27-year-old woman both of Windsor are each facing an aggravated assault charge.

Police are still looking for two unknown male suspects.

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate the incident and is asking anyone in the 400 block of Logan Avenue and 2100 block of Dominion Boulevard with video surveillance to check their footage for any possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com