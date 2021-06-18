Windsor police seek information surrounding two incidents involving stolen vehicle

Windsor police are investigating a break and enter and car theft they believe to be related, officers are seeking any information that may help to identify the multiple suspects.

Officers responded to an incident on Thursday around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Church Avenue for a report that resulted in a red 2011 Kia Soul being stolen.

Police say two suspects, a man and woman, were seen in an older model sedan, possibly silver in colour, attending the area. “Very shortly” after their arrival, an incident occurred resulting in the theft.

The Kia was last seen fleeing at a high rate of speed westbound on Wyandotte Street West from Church Street.

Police say the suspects are described as:

Suspect #1 Male, black, late teens - early 20's, around 5'11, untrimmed mustache, curly black hair, wearing a red "Chicago Bulls" jersey (#3), dark coloured shorts and high top basketball shoes.

Suspect #2 Female, black, late teens, approximately 5'7, long black hair, wearing dark clothing

Officers also responded to the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East Friday around 1:10 a.m. for a break and enter report at a business involving a red Kia Soul and three to four suspects.

The business received “extensive damage” and several pairs of eyeglasses and sunglasses were stolen.

Police say the suspects had already fled when officers arrived and believe this to be the same car stolen from Church Street.

The car will likely have damage to the rear end and at least one tire caused during the incident.

Police say it was reported the vehicle fled eastbound on Tecumseh Road East until at least Lauzon Road.

The suspects in the break and enter are described as:

Suspect #1: Male, white, "Chicago Bulls" jersey (#1), black baseball hat with white "Toronto Blue Jays" bird symbol, black pants and white sneakers

Suspect #2: Female, white, black hair, black sweater, jeans, black and white sneakers

Suspect #3: Female, white, black baseball hat, hair worn in a bun, wearing a black sweater and camo pants

Suspect #4: Wearing all black

The Major Crime Unit continues to investigate and is looking for information that may help identify the suspects or locate the involved vehicle.

Nearby residents are businesses in both areas are asked to check any surveillance cameras for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830 (or ext. 4000 after hours) Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.