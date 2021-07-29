Windsor police seek missing 63-year-old man
CTV Windsor Web Writer / Reporter
Melanie Borrelli
Windsor police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
Mark Muir is described as 5'6", 175 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, wearing blue checkered short sleeve shirt & brown boots.
He drives a 2007 white F150, (ONT) AM73954 with FORD decal and deer stickers on the back window.
Police are asking the public to call (519) 258-6111 if seen.
