Windsor police seek public information in collision involving two pedestrians

Two pedestrians were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after they were struck by a vehicle when crossing the street downtown Windsor, police are actively investigating.

The Windsor Police Service is seeking the public’s assistance for information regarding the collision.

Police say on Thursday around 7:45 p.m. officers attended a collision involving two adult male pedestrians in the 600 block of Ouellette Avenue.

When patrol officers arrived they saw the involved vehicle with front end damage and the two victims laying in the roadway.

The road was closed in both directions between Tuscarora and Wyandotte Streets as police and EMS attended the scene.

Police say both men sustained life-threatening injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital where they remain.

Investigation revealed the vehicle was travelling northbound on Ouellette Ave. when the two men were struck as they were crossing the road.

WPS traffic reconstruction and forensic identification units attended and processed the scene.

Police are requesting residents, business owners or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that could assist in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com