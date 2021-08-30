Windsor police seek public’s assistance in hit and run investigation involving cyclist

A cyclist was found lying under his bicycle on Tecumseh Road West with life-threatening injuries following a hit and run collision Sunday night, Windsor police say.

Police are investigating the incident and seeking the public’s assistance for information.

Around 8:40 p.m. a patrol officer travelling in the 900 block of Tecumseh Road West saw a bicycle laying on the road. He stopped to move it off the roadway when he found an injured man lying under the bike.

Police say the victim had serious life-threatening injuries and was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The Traffic Reconstruction and Forensic Identification Units attended and processed the scene.

Police are now asking residents, business owners, or anyone who may have been in the area to check their security camera or dashcam footage for anything that may assist in the investigation, particularly between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. when the crash is believed to have occurred.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700, ext. 4000, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com