Windsor police seek public's help identifying licence plate theft suspect
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole licence plates that were later used in a criminal investigation.
A man was captured on video Wednesday, Feb. 22 in the alley of Dougall Avenue between Wyandotte Street West and Elliott Street West taking licence plates off vehicles.
The suspect is described as a white man, 35-45 years old. He is bald/has a receding hairline and he was wearing dark jeans and a sweater with white running shoes.
Police are asking anyone who may have information to call the Major Crime Unit tip line at 519-255-6700, ext. 4805. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS).
