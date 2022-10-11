Windsor police seek public's help identifying sexual assault suspect

Windsor police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in relation to a sexual assault investigation launched in July.

Police are looking for help to identify the suspect who allegedly approached a youth while she was walking on Bridge Avenue around 10:15 p.m. on July 26.

Police say the suspect was driving a silver or grey four-door sedan. The victim entered the car which then drove on Bridge Ave., west on University Avenue West, and circled the area bordered by University Avenue East, Rankin Avenue, Wyandotte Street West, and Randolph Avenue.

The suspect then stopped the vehicle in parking lot around 10:20 p.m. at the corner of Rankin Ave. and University Ave. W and sexually assaulted the victim, police say. At 10:30 p.m. police say she got out of the car, which was last seen travelling south on Bridge St. toward Wyandotte St.

Police describe the suspect as Arabic, between 20 to 30 years old, 5’5” to 5’6” tall with straight black hair slicked back (medium length at the front and long in the back) and a thin beard. He spoke with an Arabic accent, police say.

Officers also released photos of the vehicle which is possibly a 2015-2020 Honda Civic 4-door sedan, silver or grey in colour, with a moonroof.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com