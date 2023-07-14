Windsor police seek suspect accused of stealing items from bedroom

Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a residential break and enter on Bruce Avenue.

Officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 1200 block of Bruce Avenue early Friday morning.

The officers spoke with the complainant, who shared video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect allegedly unlawfully entering a bedroom earlier in the evening, rummaging through drawers, and stealing multiple items.

No one was home at the time of the incident, and officers didn’t find any signs of forced entry.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately late 30s to early 40s, clean shaven, with an average build and tattoos on both forearms. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, white t-shirt, black pants and what appears to be blue latex gloves.

Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.