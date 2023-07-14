Windsor police seek suspect accused of stealing items from bedroom
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect after a residential break and enter on Bruce Avenue.
Officers responded to a call about a break-in at a home in the 1200 block of Bruce Avenue early Friday morning.
The officers spoke with the complainant, who shared video surveillance footage of an unknown suspect allegedly unlawfully entering a bedroom earlier in the evening, rummaging through drawers, and stealing multiple items.
No one was home at the time of the incident, and officers didn’t find any signs of forced entry.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately late 30s to early 40s, clean shaven, with an average build and tattoos on both forearms. At the time of the incident, he wore a black hat, white t-shirt, black pants and what appears to be blue latex gloves.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect’s identity is urged to call the Target Base Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4350. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.
-
Heavy rainfall possible in southwestern OntarioCaledonia, Haldimand, Norfolk and Delhi could see some heavy rainfall starting Saturday afternoon or evening.
-
Charges laid after vehicle ended up in the St. Clair RiverA 16-year-old is facing charges after their vehicle ended up in the St. Clair River in Sarnia Friday.
-
Home needed for dog with a terminal cancerThe Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth Humane Society are hoping someone can offer a home to Maisy, a dog with a terminal cancer.
-
Air quality statement issued for Calgary as smoky skies expected to linger through final weekend of StampedeEnvironment Canada issued an air quality statement early Saturday morning for Calgary that predicted smoky skies throughout the final weekend of the Calgary Stampede.
-
Dozens of bikes hit the road in a memorial ride for Aiden CurtisMore than 60 members of the London Motorcycle Riders group and their friends hit the road around Elgin County in memory of the 11-year-old St. Thomas boy who was killed.
-
Goats steal the show at local yoga classBlossom Grove Farm in Colpitts Settlement, N.B., has found a creative and unique way to encourage people to come out and get active with the help of four-legged yoga instructors.
-
People and pets seek shade and cool as Europe sizzles under heat wave that's only going to get worseScorching temperatures across Europe forced the closure of the Acropolis in Athens for a second day as officials warned Saturday of even hotter weather next week, when the mercury is forecast to top 40 degrees Celsius in several popular Mediterranean tourist destinations.
-
RCMP ask public for security camera footage in Halifax-area attempted robberyPolice in the Halifax area are asking for the public’s help after an attempted robbery Friday evening in Cole Harbour.
-