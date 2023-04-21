Windsor police seek suspect in two separate drugstore thefts

Windsor police are looking for a theft suspect who allegedly stole a $2,000 camera from a downtown drugstore.

Windsor police say the suspect is believed to have been involved in two separate incidents.

On Friday, April 14 around 1 p.m. the man went into a drugstore in the 600 block of Ouellette. He was spotted on surveillance heading toward the store’s photo lab and walking behind the counter unnoticed.

Once behind the counter the man took a Canon camera valued at $2,000 and hid it in his bag before leaving the store.

Police say the same man was also responsible to a theft from another drugstore on Ottawa Street on April 17 where he allegedly stole electric razors.

Case # 23-301875 & 23-301892

We are seeking the public's assistance in identifying a male suspect involved in two separate theft-related incidents in Windsor. pic.twitter.com/M6lTXQV0L9

Police describe the suspect as a white man between 45-55 years old. He has a slender built and grey facial hair. At the time of the theft he was wearing a green hat and black shirt with a skull on it.

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect or the thefts to come forward and contact the Windsor Police Service.

Anyone with information can contact the Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4000 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477(TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com